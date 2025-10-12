Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A lady fainted when she was involved in a flight with her sister after missing her flight at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The incident that caused pandemonium occurred on Sunday morning, October 12, 2025.

Lady collapses at Abuja airport while fight with sister. Photo credit: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

The two sisters reportedly booked to travel via an NG Eagle flight, but they missed the flight after arriving at the airport late.

The sisters reportedly engaged in a scuffle, scattered their bags, and created a scene before airport security intervened.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) spokesperson, Mr. Michael Achinmugu, via his X handle, said:

“Inside, they began to fight again until one of them fainted. Calls were made for an ambulance to take her to the hospital, but her sister said that the problem is more spiritual than medical and, therefore, did not need a hospital.

“She is presently receiving attention at the FAAN clinic. Hopefully, she makes a recovery. This is not how things should be.”

