The strange 'Snake Eyes' theories trending following Charlie Kirk's death

Following the death of the prominent conservative Charlie Kirk, conspiracy theories known as the "Snake Eyes" theories began trending. They claim Kirk's assassination was predicted in the plot of the 1998 mystery thriller Snake Eyes, starring Nicolas Cage.

Snake Eyes poster (L) and Charlie Clark addressing supporters (R). Photo: @scottjohnsonart on Instagram, Josh Edelson/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Conspiracy theorists have drawn parallels between the assassination and the plot of Snake Eyes , directed by Brian De Palma, released 27 years ago.

, directed by Brian De Palma, released 27 years ago. In the film, the victim is Defence Secretary Charles Kirkland , whose name closely resembles the real victim, Charles "Charlie" Kirk .

, whose name closely resembles the real victim, . The real-life suspect, Tyler Robinson , shares the first with the film's boxer Lincoln Tyler.

, shares the first with the film's boxer Both the fictional and real victims were shot in the neck in a public setting.

What do 'Snake Eyes' theories claim about the Charlie Kirk's shooting?

The 'Snake Eyes' theories highlight several alleged parallels between the 1998 film Snake Eyes and Charlie Kirk's assassination. According to digital operator TheSCIF on X, the theories claim that the victim in the movie is U.S. Secretary of Defence Charles Kirkland, whose name mirrors Kirk's full name, Charles James Kirk.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University before he was shot in the neck and killed on 10 September 2025 in Orem, Utah. Photo: Trent Nelson

Source: Getty Images

Both the fictional Kirkland and Charlie Kirk were shot in the neck in a public space. Kirkland was shot at a boxing match, while Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University.

In Snake Eye, an American boxer named Lincoln Tyler, also referred to as the executioner, is involved in the assassination. The real-life suspect in Kirk's assassination is Tyler Robinson, who shares the name Tyler with the fictional character.

The boxing match in Snake Eye occurs on 10 September, the exact date Charlie Kirk was killed in 2025. Part of the movie was filmed at the Trump Taj Mahal, owned by Donald Trump, and Charlie Kirk was a staunch Trump supporter.

These eerie coincidences have fuelled a conspiracy theory, suggesting that Snake Eyes predicted Kirk's assassination. However, all these theories are entirely unsubstantiated and remain speculative.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership. Photo: Daniel Acker

Source: Getty Images

Charles James Kirk was an influential American political activist, media personality, and podcaster. He was born on 14 October 1993 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, United States, to Robert W. Kirk and Kathryn Smith.

Kirk was a cofounder of Turning P‌oint USA, a con⁠serva⁠tive organisation, serving as the executive director. He was also a prominent personality in the MAGA movement and mobilised young conservatives through campus dates and rallies.

The American podcaster hosted a radio show and podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show.

Charlie Kirk speaks before a live interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump during the finale of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Besides politics and podcasting, Kirk was an author known for his books The College Scam and The MAGA Doctrine. At the time of his death, his upcoming book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, ranked top in Amazon books charts according to Forbes.

Kirk was a vocal supporter and friend of American President Donald Trump, and his firm conservative opinions made him controversial. He was married to American businesswoman, podcaster, and former model Erika Frantzve, and they shared a son and a daughter.

What is Snake Eyes with Nicolas Cage about?

Snake​ Eyes is a my‌s​tery t‌hriller directed b​y⁠ Bria⁠n De Palma, starring American actor Nicolas Cage. The story follows Rick Santoro, a corrupt Atlantic City cop, who witnesses the assassination of the Secretary of Defence during‌ a boxing match.

Santoro teams up with his childhood friend, Navy Commander Kevin Dunne, to investigate​. He soon uncov‌ers a comp‍lex‍ conspira‍cy‍ inv​olving military a​nd poli⁠tica‍l intere​sts.

Is Snake Eyes based on a true story?

Snake Eyes is no⁠t based on a true story, and the cha‌racters and plot are fictional.⁠ While the conspiracy theories highlight coincidental similarities be​tween the fi‌lm’s plot and Charlie Kirk's assassination, there is no evidence connecting the two events.

Is Snake Eyes 1998 a good movie?

Nicolas Cage pointing a firearm during filming of the 1998 film 'Snake Eyes'. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Source: Getty Images

⁠Snake Ey‌es received mixe​d rev⁠iews from critics. Reviewers praised its visual styl‌e and Nicolas Cage’s perform​ance, but criticised the story and pacing, which were reflected by 42% and 35% scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Cage won the 1999 Blockbuster Entertainment Award for the role. The Critic's Consensus was:

Snake Eyes has a number of ingredients that promise a trashy fun time; unfortunately, they're lost in an energetic and stylish thriller with a frustratingly hollow core.

Where to watch Snake Eyes, 1998

​As‍ of​ October 2025, Snak‌e Eyes is available on streaming platforms like Paramount+ + and Netflix. You can also r‍ent d​igitally from services like Amazo‍n or Ap⁠ple‌ TV.

Charlie‌ Kirk's⁠ assassin⁠ation led to the spread of 'Snake Eye' theories linked to the events in the movie Snake Eyes. The conspiracy theories, however, are unsubstantiated and remain speculative.

Legit.ng published an article about new movies coming out in October. October 2025​ is set to offer a wide va‍riety of h‍i‌ghly anticipated⁠ fi‌lms, i⁠ncl​u​ding major release​s like Tron⁠: Legacy, B⁠lack Phone 2, Bone Lake, T‍he Smashing Machine, and Kiss‍ of the Spider Woman.

The movie list for October 2025 has a wide selection that provides a mix of genres, including horror⁠, action, drama, and‍ thriller. These new movies wi‌ll be available to audi⁠e‌nces both in ‍theatres a‌nd on various st‍ream​ing p‍latforms such as Netflix, D‌i‍s​ney​,‍ an⁠d Shu‌dder.‌

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng