As the 2023 presidential election inches, politicians across political parties have begun to eye their party's ticket to emerge the flagbearer. For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there are claims that notable names will spring up again as in the last poll in 2019.

Some of these bigwigs who are expected to battle for the PDP's presidential ticket are Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar, and Aminu Tambuwal, although they are yet to personally indicate interest in the race.

These politicians are expected to express their interest in the PDP ticket (Photo: The Guardian)

1. Atiku Abubakar

With ample experience in the business of leadership, Atiku Abubakar, a one-time vice president, and presidential candidate, is likely to make a last effort at occupying the seat of power come 2023.

In fact, the expectation is rife especially among Atiku's northern supporters, one of whom recently told Vanguard that the elderly politician will go for the presidency in the interest of Nigerians.

However, a group called the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Action 2023 has warned Atiku not to contest for the position, alleging that he has abandoned the opposition party, Daily Trust reports.

2. Aminu Tambuwal

Having gathered a lot of allies across the federation, the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, is another strong force to watch ahead of the poll.

Tambuwal is one of those who enjoy friendly ties with a former Nigerian military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

3. Bukola Saraki

2023 will not be the first time the former Senate president will be expressing his desire to become Nigeria's leader.

Saraki, who has in his political CV the office of the governor of Kwara state, has made entry into some geopolitical zone in Nigeria in his career.

A member of the PDP's NEC said of him:

“Saraki will fight it out with others given the nod of approval he has so far gotten from his nationwide consultations. He is contesting and you can take that to the bank."

2023: Southeast can’t win if it gets presidential ticket, PDP chieftain Dokpesi declares

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the PDP, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, had said that his party has a good chance of sacking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The PDP would win the next general election if it fields a candidate from the northern part of the country in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that Dokpesi, in an interview with Daily Independent, said PDP members who were canvassing zoning of the presidential ticket to the south were only doing so because they want to copy the APC.

