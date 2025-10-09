Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has asked the acting INEC chairman, May Agbamuche-Mbu, not to go the way of her predecessor, who "almost set Nigeria on fire"

Agbamuche-Mbu was also urged to introduce reforms that would restore Nigerian's trust in the commission and in democracy

Her attention was also drawn to the November 8 governorship election in Anambra, which is the closest poll awaiting the Commission

Anambra state - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has sent a strong message to the new acting chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), May Agbamuche-Mbu, urging her to utilize the short period she would stay in the saddle to introduce reforms that would restore Nigerians' trust in the commission.

The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization also asked her not to go the way of her predecessor, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who "almost set Nigeria on fire" through his decisions, actions, and inactions.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the immediate past Vice President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, told Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu that expectations of Nigerians are high, even though her tenure in office might be very short.

He said:

"Agbamuche-Mbu should understand that Nigerians' expectations for the short time she would stay in office are high. She must not do things that will look like a continuation of Mahmood Yakubu's era, because, ten years that Professor Mahmood Yakubu spent in INEC set the commission backwards by fifty (50) years. Mahmood almost set Nigeria on fire."

"So, what we're pleading - whatever reforms; inasmuch as she is in acting capacity, let her not toe the path of her predecessor, because he almost destroyed democracy in Nigeria. Ohaneze Ndigbo is looking forward to seeing something different; if not so, the future of Nigeria is doomed."

What Agbamuche-Mbu should do - Ohanaeze

Also, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra State, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, asked the acting chairman to keep a clean slate while in office. He also pledged the unalloyed support and solidarity of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation to ensure that the tedious work before her is discharged with diligence and success.

"The new acting chairman of INEC should be conscious of the tenets of democracy and adhere strictly to the Act that established the commission, by ensuring that she is not outrightly partisan. She should be a patriot and should continue to operate within the ambit of the law."

"We witnessed situations where leaders of such institutions took sides and manipulated things to favour their preferred candidates, political party, and persons. She must avoid that."

"When it comes to the forthcoming elections, especially in Anambra state, where we have a governorship election on November 8, we expect that her presence shall enhance the hope and confidence of the people in democracy and in INEC. It is very glaring what Anambra is all about now. It will be too bad if the outcome of the governorship election does not reflect the general aspiration and anticipation of the Anambra people."

"As a newcomer in the seat, Agbamuche-Mbu should keep a clean slate while in office. To whom much is given, much is expected. We welcome her; we congratulate her - and we pledge our unalloyed support and solidarity to ensure that the tedious work before her is discharged with dilligence and success," he said.

Facts to know about INEC's May Agbamuche-Mbu

Agbamuche-Mbu officially took over from Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Yakubu's stepping aside was in accordance with Section 306, Subsections 1 and 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

By consensus of the National Commissioners, May Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior member, took over.

She would serve in the acting capacity so that the appointing authorities would be afforded adequate time to appoint a new chairman.

The seasoned legal practitioner with over 30 years of experience hails from Delta state, but was born and raised in Kano. She has built a distinguished career working with diverse clients across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria and abroad. She is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

She graduated with an LLB in Law in 1984 from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and was called to the Bar in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

After being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985, May went on to qualify as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, reflecting her international legal credentials. She holds advanced degrees in law from top UK institutions.

As a long-serving INEC National Commissioner, her appointment as Acting Chairman marks a continuation of her commitment to public service, transparency, and institutional credibility in Nigeria’s democratic process.

On the other hand, Muhammadu Buhari appointed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman on October 21, 2015, following Senate confirmation, and he assumed office on November 9, 2015, succeeding Professor Attahiru Jega. In 2020, he was reappointed for a second five-year term.

List of innovations introduced under Pro. Yakubu's leadership includes technologies for locating election facilities, virtual training, management of political party finances, and monitoring elections through the Election Monitoring and Support Centre.

Court orders arrest of ex-INEC Chairman Yakubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Osogbo ordered the arrest of the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu. The order followed alleged disobedience of a valid court judgment.

The court held that Yakubu failed to comply with a ruling directing INEC to recognise the leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) party. The judge noted that the electoral body ignored repeated warnings to obey the court’s directive.

