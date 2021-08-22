Why does my cat lick me: all the reasons why your kitty grooms you

Pets can be pretty amusing at times, so it is fascinating to observe their behaviour. But, of course, some of their actions must be modified for proper physical and mental development, especially if you have a kitten to care for. Adult cats can also act strangely, perplexing the owner with a slew of questions, including "Why does my cat lick me?"

What does it mean when a cat licks you? Affection, love, care, and the wish to make you clean are not the only reasons for such behaviour.

The question, “Why do cats lick humans?” does not have a single answer. It all depends on where and how it does it. Discover some interesting facts that will help you understand your kitty.

Why does my cat lick me?

Cats are very dedicated and always open to communication. They show their love for you in a variety of ways.

Possible reasons why your pet licks you include:

It would like to express its love for you. Unlike humans, pets express their emotions through means other than words and hugs.

Every kitty has its territory as well as “its own owner.” As a result, it simply “marks” you as a member of the family through this behaviour.

When the pet does not perceive you as the leader in the house (because it considers himself to be the one), he treats you as a younger member of its family who should be cared for.

You are in a bad mood, and the pet wants to cheer you up. It expresses its feelings in this manner, hoping to distract you from negative emotions.

If your pet frequently licks you, it could be because it was taken from its mother too soon after birth.

Licking is one of the ways that a mom cat uses to show care for her kittens. She protects them from predators by washing off her kids’ smell, and teaches them how to care for their fur. As a result, if you have a female kitty, it most likely regards you as its kitten.

You must observe and communicate with your pet to understand it.

Why does my cat lick my face?

Cats are pretty restrained in their emotional expression, but they sometimes lick their owner's faces. Because the first thing that small blind kittens feel is the touch of the mom’s tongue, it is most likely a manifestation of maternal care for a person.

They may also wash their owners' faces to remind them to get up. This frequently occurs when a person wakes up at the same time every day and is not in a hurry to get out of bed one day.

Advantages of letting your pet “wash” your face

You may be surprised to learn that allowing your little furry friend to “clean” you has many benefits:

1. Wound protection

Researchers in the Netherlands were successful in identifying the chemical called histatins, which is found in cat saliva. This chemical aids in the healing of wounds by encouraging the migration and spread of new skin cells.

Dr Nigel Benjamin of the London School of Medicine discovered that when the saliva comes into contact with human skin, it produces nitric oxide. This aids in bacterial growth control and acts as a barrier to the wound, reducing the likelihood of infection.

2. It improves trust between you

Allowing a kitty to lick you shows that you trust it. Furthermore, it is especially important if your pet is new to your home. Allowing it to lick you shows it that you are willing to accept it and that you are open to its care.

During the first few days in your home, never push a pet attempting to groom you away from you. Otherwise, it will believe that it is unwelcome in your home.

3. It contributes to the reduction of stress levels

Obsessive face-licking could indicate stress. By letting your kitty wash your face, you help it calm down.

Why does my cat lick my hand?

As a rule, the pets lick their owners' hands for many reasons, including hunger and a desire to walk. Also, they lick their owners after a long separation (for example, business trip, vacation) to show that they are happy to see them back.

You may be surprised to learn that moving a litter tray or a food bowl can also cause significant stress. As a result, the kitty calms itself by licking your hand.

Another reason that pets lick their owners' hands is to alleviate pain. Consult a veterinarian to find out if your little friend is healthy or has any health issues.

Why does my cat lick my hair?

Licking your hair may be motivated by a desire to give or receive attention and willingness to care and dominate. According to some owners, a cat may begin to zealously wash out the "dangerous" smell of shampoo in an attempt to rescue the owner.

Why do cats lick you after a bath?

When the pet washes your skin, it leaves saliva on it, "marking" you as a member of its family with its scent. If the animal licks you after a shower, it is either drawn to the smell of your shower gel or wants to establish its scent on you after you have washed the old mark.

Why does my cat lick me then bite me?

If your kitty licks you first and then bites you, it may be expressing its care for you and thus requesting that you take care of it and feed it. Consider whether you have recently eaten meat, fish, or another delicious product.

The smell of that delicious food is probably still on your hands, and the kitty detected it.

Why does my cat lick me so much?

If you notice that your pet spends too much time licking you or is ready to lick you for hours, it is time to pay attention. In most cases, it simply means that the cat has nothing to do. For example, assume it is raining (the kitty cannot go outside to watch birds or play), or you are always busy and have no time to play with it.

In single cases, it is a symptom of skin diseases and the presence of parasites. A veterinarian must examine the cat to determine whether or not there is cause for concern.

Should you let your cat lick you?

Of course, you should if you like it. When your little friend licks you, you should be happy because it means he trusts you and feels safe with you.

Some people dislike being touched by the pet's rough tongue. If the kitty is pushed away, it will feel offended because it did it with good intentions. To avoid hurting your cat's feelings, act "gently" by offering it its favourite toy immediately after it tries to lick you.

You now have the definitive answer to the question, “Why does my cat lick me?”. Spend more time with your cat and communicate with it as often as possible.

