Victor Osimhen has scored a hat-trick of awards in the Turkish Super League after winning the 2024/25 season, after winning the goal of the season award.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli and was impressive, helping the team win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Cup double.

He scored an impressive 37 goals and a further eight assists in all competitions, breaking the record for most goals in a season by a foreigner for the club.

Osimhen wins goal of the season

As noted by the league's official account, his acrobatic goal in the 3-0 win over Antalyaspor has been voted as the most beautiful goal of the Turkish Super League season.

Osimhen returned to the team after an injury that forced him to miss the October international break, including the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International airport in Libya.

He was named among the substitutes for the match and scored a brilliant goal in the third minute of additional time to seal the win for the Turkish champions.

That was the third award the Super Eagles forward won in Turkey last season. He won the Golden Boot with 26 goals and was also named the league's most valuable player.

Osimhen reacts to his acrobatic goal

The striker was delighted after the match in October, and during a backroom interview with GS TV, he explained the thought process behind the beautiful goal.

Victor Osimhen celebrated after scoring a brilliant overhead kick for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

“I wanted to do it the first time, but then the guy came before me. If I did it and touched it, it's a free kick, so I let it bounce, and the guy fell down, so it was easy for me,” he said.

“I've been wanting to score this type of goal for a long time, and it came at the right time. Ballistic. It's good, it's amazing, it was ridiculous."

Osimhen’s future is yet to be decided. He will leave Napoli permanently this summer and has interest from many clubs, including European and Saudi Arabian clubs.

According to The Athletic, Galatasaray are still the most advanced club and favourite to sign him at the moment, but it's still early in the window to conclude.

Osimhen sets record with acrobatic goal

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen’s acrobatic goal set a record as one of the two goals in football history to exceed the 2.30 metres height mark.

The current record is held by, who scored an overhead kick at a height of 2.38 meters during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Real Madrid and Juventus in April 2018.

