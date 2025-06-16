Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made the rounds following the Father’s Day message he shared online

The renowned filmmaker took a moment to honour his beloved father, Pete Edochie, as well as other male parents around the world

Yul’s post was met with mixed reactions from his fans and netizens as they questioned him about his children

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie did a special shout-out for his dad, Pete Edochie, on Father's Day.

In an Instagram post, he praised his father as the most attractive 78-year-old man alive and hoped that God would keep him for them.

Yul also wished himself and other fathers a happy Father's Day while praying for God to continue providing for them.

He wrote:

“My man, anytime, any day. Happy Father's Day to you, Dad. Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie. The LION of Africa. The most handsome 78-year-old man alive. Ebubedike Ndi Igbo. Nwoke ike. May God continue to keep you for us. Many more wonderful years, I wish you. Happy Father's Day to me and to all great fathers out there. May God always provide for us all we need to keep our families stable and keep us in great shape.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oriretan_honour said:

"It's unwise how PeteEdochie isn't doing anything abt his sons remarrying 2nd wife.More unwise how ppl aren't done with Yul's sudden 2nd wife,now Linc has added brand new 2nd wife ru!ning his 1-man-1-wife legacy.He can't be alive yet watch this happens.Sad many saying he can't interfer in grown up sons' decisions but will sure interfer if it's his daughter that wants to marry 2 or more husbands.He has 48hrs to end this polygamy ruining his home,legacy else,.Só unwise."

vivian_vivsy wrote:

"It's a pity u brought this man shame,and his name is been mentioned anyhow,u be Oloriburuku boy,u no get sense,leave this man alone Goan face ur bag of beans for house."

realgreatnessai said:

"Pete Pete Edochie said Yul Edochie em son pick Judy Austin from gutter. Em self is not aware of his shame of adultery 😂. Na Pete we blame for training em children not to get single respect for women. Na why nobody knows their mama be that😂."

susankyarimpa said:

"You ashamed him marrying judy Austin the Nigerian public toilet .so sad."

angela614863 wrote:

"Mary is a very Brilliant girl, that girl you are seeing is a computer wizard. I do not want to say I love her more than my other daughter Inlaw’s but Mary is a girl that I love to the bone marrow. To a very large extent the success of that home is to May’s credit. Mary is a very intelligent and hardworking woman. Happy Father’s Day Pete Edochie."

viviansobad said:

"father weh u rubbish his name 😂."

sibo117 said:

"Don't worry Yul, Judy's children will grow up and post u on father's day😂."

queenmercyoffical said:

"Picture where Judy go still delete from your page 😂😂😂😂."

rubythewisefool wrote:

"Person wey no dey reason your matter again 😂😂😂😂 prodigal son,I wonder if you go ever return coz the prodigal son in the Bible returned."

control3026 said:

"So sad there’s no new pictures 😢 man go and take photos with your dad."

lonely.5926 wrote:

"Ekuke who made u great father??😂😂😂😂ur nzuzu too much."

yinkatheisen9 said:

"Happy Father’s Day! God bless you."

maryjnkechi's profile picture

maryjnkechi wrote:

"Happy father's Day to men that are responsible to their family and self control not spermm donor."

luchy_perpetual said:

"Happy father's day to the man that advised married women to put condoms in their husbands pocket so that he can cheat with protection now ask yourself were yul's behavior come from."

edithifeyinwafentzy said:

"Happy Father’s Day to a living legend that birth yeye sons sha."

atanda_908 wrote:

"Yulasless man your kids are not celebrating you 😂😂😂😂😂😂 oloriburuku may God help you. You now have entered traditionalist den. Ode."

jenyo_24_68 said:

"Wait o, Yul so nobody post u on fathers day Abi u no be father? Oh i forgot, his daughter left him😂😂😂."

iamsanbin12 wrote:

"They way you are celebrating your father, can your own children celebrate you as well? Oh May be the Obasi children I guess."

Yul Edochie's big brother privately remarries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lincoln Edochie, one of the sons of famed Nollywood actor.

According to reports, Linc married Yinka Theisen in May 2025, after previously marrying Amaka Paula Lincoln-Edochie.

Yinka lives in the United States and has grown children of her own. Her youngest child has reportedly graduated from high school.

