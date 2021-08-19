Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria in the midst of current travails will experience a new beginning

Osinbajo expressed optimism despite people doubting if anything good would come out of Nigeria, is on course for one

The vice president made remark while featuring at the ongoing 25th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said it is in the nature of God to create new beginnings and Nigeria is on course for one, regardless of all doubts.

Osinbajo stated this while featuring at the ongoing 25th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God – The Americas, themed: New Beginning.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria is on course for a new beginning, regardless of all doubts.

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo, a pastor in RCCG, cited the biblical story of Nathaniel who doubted whether any good thing could come out of Nazareth, and declared with optimism that despite people doubting if anything good would come out of Nigeria, the country will experience a new beginning.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president explained that the ideal person ready for a new beginning is one who requires the strength of God to show forth in their weakness.

He observed that “God did not create us to be independent of Him, He did not endow us with the strength to succeed without Him.”…The God of new beginnings did not create us to be self-sufficient. We need Him.”

My primary assignment in government is to serve people and honour God - Osinbajo

Earlier, Osinbajo talked about Nigeria's security and socio-economic challenges. According to the vice president, the country will eventually rise into the glorious light of dawn that would herald greater things for the country and its citizens, because the Spirit of God is in the land.

The vice president said this on Sunday, August 15, during a Send Forth Service for Revd. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji.

Revd. Akanji, the new president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention until recently, served as senior Pastor and Minister in Charge of the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, for 22 years.

Osinbajo reveals what will happen to APC after Buhari leaves

In a related devlopment, Osinbajo suggested that the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may be affected when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

Osinbajo on Monday, August 16, told members of the APC national youth lobby group that while the party currently enjoys popularity under the leadership of the president, the case might not be the same after Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

The vice president stated that party members would have to work hard to attract votes into the APC.

