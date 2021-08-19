Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity has taken a swipe at former Nigerian presidents before Muhammadu Buhari took over

According to Adesina, Buhari achieved what ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and the late Umaru Yar’Adua could not

The presidential spokesman made the statement on Thursday, August 19, days after Buhari signed the Petroleum Industry Act

The presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari who recently signed the Petroleum Industry Act, achieved what ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and the late Umaru Yar’Adua could not

Legit.ng gathered the disclosure was made known by the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Femi Adesina has thown jabs at fotmer presidents who were in office before his principal.

Source: Facebook

In a piece posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 19, Adesina sent cryptic jabs saying in the 16-year total rule by the People Democrtaic Party (PDP) under Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan, Buhari did what Napoleon couldn’t do.

According to him, Buhari has proven to be adept at concluding things that had long trounced and vanquished many leaders before him

He said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done what Napoleon couldn’t do. Again and again. The Bill had defied Olusegun Obasanjo who introduced it, got the better of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (God rest his soul), worsted Goodluck Jonathan, but has finally been subdued by Buhari. The man has proven to be adept at concluding things that had long trounced and vanquished many leaders before him."

Buhari finally signs Petroleum Industry Bill into law

Recall that Buhari has on Monday, August 16, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law ending about 20 years legislative stalemate.

Adesina in a statement Legit.ng sighted on its official Facebook page said the president assented to the bill in his determination to fulfil his constitutional duty.

He explained that President Buhari attended to the bill as he continues to work from home, observing the five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday, August 13.

Nigeria lost $50bn to delayed passage of PIB - President Buhari claims

Meanwhile, Nigeria has lost a whopping sum of $50bn worth of investments in the petroleum industry since 2011.

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari who lamented the loss, saying this was due to the absence of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Buhari made this assertion in Abuja at a ceremony on passage of the PIA, which preceded the Federal Executive Council meeting.

