Abeokuta, Ogun state - Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Daily Trust reported.

Secondus arrived at Obasanjo’s Penthouse residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, around mid-noon, Premium Times also stated.

Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the PDP, is currently at the residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Legit.ng gathers the PDP chieftain went straight into the meeting with the former president.

According to Daily Trust, the PDP chairman’s visit is not unconnected with the internal crisis within the ranks of the opposition party.

The crack in the party led to the resignation of some officials of the National Working Committee (NWC) and calls for Secondus’ resignation.

Though Obasanjo has announced his exit from partisan politics, he has a huge influence in the PDP and the nation's political space at large.

He was elected as Nigeria's president twice under the PDP.

Wike insists Secondus, other PDP leaders must be replaced

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, said the current NWC of the PDP cannot lead the party to victory in 2023 and called for its replacement.

The governor maintained that the internal crisis that was witnessed recently in the party shows the failure of the NWC led by Secondus to effectively carry out his responsibility as an opposition leader.

Nevertheless, Wike said the PDP remains the only credible alternative party that Nigerians were expecting to take over power in 2023.

Secondus speaks on resignation

Meanwhile, Secondus has said he will not resign despite the mounting pressure. The PDP leader said the "minority" calling for his resignation should explain his offence.

Secondus made this known in a statement released in Abuja by his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

The embattled PDP chieftain said he will remain focused and committed to the ideal of the lead opposition party.

