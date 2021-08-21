The former military administrator of Oyo state, retired Brigadier General Tunji Olurin died on Saturday, August 21.

A family member told The Punch newspaper that the ex-military governor died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. He was 77.

Tunji Olurin left behind a wife and children. Photo: Jide Olagunju

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some important facts about the popular citizen.

Olurin was born on December 3, 1944, in Ilaro, Ogun state. In 1967 he enrolled into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as an officer cadet of the 3rd Regular Course and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army in March 1970. He was the military governor of Oyo state in 1985-1988, according to The Nation. Olurin was a field commander of the ECOMOG peacekeeping force in Liberia from 1992 to 1993 during the First Liberian Civil War. He retired from service in 1993. He served as the sole administrator (governor) of Ekiti state from October 8, 2006, to April 27, 2007, during the emergency rule declared by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in the state. He was the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun State.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

8. He was regarded as a close political ally of Olusegun Obasanjo.

2023 presidency: Obasanjo coaches PDP on choice of candidate

In another news, Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party to consider the pedigree of those aspiring to lead the country in 2023 before picking its presidential candidate.

Obasanjo, who hosted the members of the National Working Committee of the party at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday, said the party should also look at the way the president of the United States of America emerges from the two dominant political parties.

The former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, was visited by the members of the party’s National Working Committee led by its Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Obasanjo speaks about how to manage diabetes

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has revealed how he has been managing diabetes for the past 35 years, saying the ailment has killed many of his friends.

Daily Trust reported that Obasanjo said this on Wednesday, August 18, during the closing ceremony of the Ogun state Diabetes Youth Development Camp, held in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Legit.ng gathers that the camp which was organised by Talabi Diabetes Centre trained 21 children living with diabetes in the state on how to manage the disease.

Source: Legit