The nominations process for the Saturday, November 6 Anambra governorship poll has been complete

This was contained in a statement on Thursday, August 19 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

A look at the full list of governorship candidates listed by INEC indicates that there are heavy political weights in some smaller parties

Awka - As the conversations around the Anambra governorship election continue, there are indications that the factionalization in the major political parties in the state may pave the way for a candidate from other smaller parties to emerge.

A look at the smaller parties indicates that some of their candidates are no political pushovers, especially in terms of grassroots mobilization.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP is one of the candidates capable of springing up surprises at the poll. Photo credit: YPP

Legit.ng lists 4 candidates who could spring surprises during the election.

1. Accord Party: Godwin Maduka

62-year old Maduka from Nkerehi in Orumba South local government area is a Nigerian-American doctor, businessman, and philanthropist. He is the founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center in the United States. He is also a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant and a formidable politician capable of springing up surprises.

2. African Action Congress: Chidozie Nwankwo

A former governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nwankwo is the current Chief Executive Officer of Wichtech Group and also the chairman/president of the Kingdom Care Foundation. He was born 54 years ago in Orumba North local government area. His foray into politics has been greeted by expectations from the Anambra people as he is an accomplished individual.

3. Young Progressives Party: Ifeanyi Ubah

49-year old Ubah is the current senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate. In 2019, he defeated the political heavyweights in his senatorial district including the Uba brothers to clinch the Senate seat for Anambra South. Many say Ubah will likely replicate the same feat at the governorship election in November 2021.

4. Action Alliance: Doreen Ifeoma Maduka-Arisa

Maduka-Arisa is a very successful lawyer and businesswoman who has made so much impact in the lives of individuals in Anambra state and beyond. She has promised to ensure the total transformation of Anambra state with her ten-point agenda in women, health care, youth empowerment, agriculture, education, infrastructure, tourism, technology, digital economy, and social welfare. She is the most visible female candidate and analysts say it is an advantage.

ZLP calls for disqualification of APC, PDP, APGA candidates

Meanwhile, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has asked the PDP, APC and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to withdraw from the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

The spokesman of the ZLP campaign council, Afam Ofomata made the demand at a press conference, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Wednesday, August 18.

According to Ofomata, the three parties do not have valid candidates for the election.

INEC issues warning to parties

In a related development, INEC has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 6.

The nation’s electoral body said some of the orders have the tendency of eroding the powers of the commission and compromising its independence.

The commission also noted that the planning and preparation for election require certainty and adherence to timelines.

