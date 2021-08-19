The three major political parties in the Anambra governorship election have been accused of presenting invalid candidates

The accusation was made by one of the parties in the state gearing up for the electoral contest, Zenith Labour Party

According to the ZLP, the PDP, APC and APGA should not be allowed to contest in the poll due to how their candidates emerged

Awka - The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to withdraw from the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

The Punch newspaper reports that the spokesman of the ZLP campaign council, Afam Ofomata made the demand at a press conference, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Wednesday, August 18.

His words:

“We are urging the APC, PDP as well as APGA to immediately withdraw from the November 6 Anambra governorship election, as they do not have valid candidates for the election.”

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the Anambra state chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to be an impartial empire during the election.

This was stated by the chairman of PFN in the state, Bishop Moses Ezedebego, who also charged politicians to refrain from conducts and utterances that could instigate violence, as the campaign commences.

On its part, the APC has expressed confidence that it would win the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, who is the chairman of the campaign council of the party for the election, said the party is a competent brand for the poll.

He also stated that the Anambra people will buy into the manifesto of the APC, which he said will lead to the party's victory.

In a related development, INEC has warned that multiple court orders pose a major threat to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 6.

The nation’s electoral body said some of the orders have the tendency of eroding the powers of the commission and compromising its independence.

The commission also noted that the planning and preparation for election require certainty and adherence to timelines.

