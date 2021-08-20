Andy Uba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Anambra governorship election may be disqualified

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated Saturday, November 16, for the gubernatorial poll

According to the petitioner, Senator Uba supplied two different places of birth in the form he submitted to INEC

Awka, Anambra - The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been asked to disqualify the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16, governorship election in Anambra state, Senator Andy Uba, over alleged forgery.

Daily Sun reports that the court is further asked to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to drop Uba's name from the list of eligible candidates for the polls.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Anambra election, Andy Uba was alleged to have forged his certificate. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the petitioner also asked the court to bar his political platform (APC) from fielding any other candidate for the election as his replacement, in the event of his disqualification.

The suit filed by one Ibegbu Stephen Uzoeghelu is that Senator Uba had in his documents filed at INEC (Form CF 001) made depositions, on oath, on two previous occasions as to his place of birth and supplied two different places of birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The plaintiff in the suit is asking the court to determine how Senator Uba could have been born in two different places and states on the same date while also challenging his eligibility for the guber contest on account of alleged forgery.

According to the report, the document showed that Uba had previously deposed to an oath before a high court that he was born in Enugu and in another form, deposed to another oath that he was born at Uga in Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

ADC says Soludo is too elitist to govern the southeast state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said Anambra cannot afford to elect an elitist and a greenhorn politician in the state's forthcoming governorship election.

It was reported that ADC campaign director-general, Harris Chuma-Odili, on Wednesday, August 18, that the next governor must be a grassroots person, who has a connection with the people.

He said the candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and his People Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) counterpart, Val Ozuigbo, were not electable, regardless of their profiles.

Source: Legit.ng News