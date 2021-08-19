The battle for the governorship ticket of APGA and the chairmanship of the party has continued in an Owerri High Court

The governorship ambition of Charles Soludo is in doubt following the landmark ruling of the court

The former governor of the CBN has the opportunity to challenge the ruling of the Owerri High Court at the appeal court

Owerri, Imo state - An Owerri High Court has refused to recognise Charles Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

The court in a ruling on Thursday, August 19, reaffirmed the election of Chukwuma Umeoji as the candidate of APGA.

According to Daily Trust, the court also refused to recognise Victor Oye as the national chairman of the party.

The trial judge, Justice V. C. Isiguzo of Court 9, declined to grant a stay of execution on a previous ruling which declared Chukwuma Umeoji as the governorship candidate of the party.

The judge said the Owerri convention which produced Jude Okeke as the chairman of APGA was valid.

According to The Guardian, he stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must continue to recognise Umeoji as the candidate of the party until Appeal Court rules otherwise.

Anambra Election: ADC says Soludo is too Elitist to Govern the southeast state

In another news, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said Anambra cannot afford to elect an elitist and a greenhorn politician in the state's forthcoming governorship election.

The ADC campaign director-general, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, told The Nation newspaper on Wednesday, August 18 that the next governor must be a grassroots person, who has a connection with the people.

According to him, the candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and his People Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) counterpart, Val Ozuigbo, were not electable, regardless of their profiles.

The Zenith Labour Party says it is ready for the Anambra governorship election

Meanwhile, the Zenith Labour Party (ZIP), has said its candidate in Anambra state, Obiora Okonkwo is ready against any party, in the November 6 gubernatorial poll.

The Nation reported that the party said it is not scared by the names of the ex-central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as it is set to win the election.

In a chat with reporters, on Wednesday, August 18, at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state chairman of the party, Uche Ugwuoji stated that ZLP was not afraid of those parties, as crisis had affected them.

