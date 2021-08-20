The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed the date for the release of those who will partake in the coming Anambra poll

Ahead of the Anambra governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced when the final list of candidates will be released.

Channels TV reports that the commission at a meeting on Thursday, August 19, agreed to publish the final list on October 7.

INEC has reaffirmed the date for the release of the final list of candidates for the Anambra governorship election Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

According to Festus Okoye, INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, the date is the same as the one earlier released in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

Okoye in a communique said the activities approved by the commission provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), The Independent added.

By the deadline of July 30 fixed by the electoral commission, 7 governorship and 11 deputy governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of 18 political parties.

PDP loses out as INEC finally releases list of candidates, okays Soludo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not participate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election unless a miracle happens.

INEC in a list released on Thursday, August 19, replaced Michael Umeoji with Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to the report, PDP is still excluded from the list of cleared candidates for the poll.

Anambra guber: ZLP seeks withdrawal of APC, PDP, APGA from poll

Meanwhile, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) asked the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to withdraw from the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.

Afam Ofomata, the spokesman of the ZLP campaign council, made the demand at a press conference, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Wednesday, August 18.

According to him, the candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and his People Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) counterpart, Val Ozuigbo, were not electable, regardless of their profiles.

