Nigeria lost $50bn to delayed passage of PIB, President Buhari claims

President Buhari has lamented that Nigeria lost huge amount of money over the delay in passage of PIB

Specifically, the president claimed that the the federal government lost about $50bn due to this delay

According to him, the signing of the bill was part of his government's commitment to building a competitive and resilient petroleum industry

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented a loss of $50bn worth of investments in the petroleum industry since 2011 due to the absence of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Buhari made this assertion in Abuja on Wednesday at a ceremony on passage of the PIA, which preceded the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Buhari claims Nigeria lost $50bn to delayed passage of PIB. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Nigeria Lost Estimated $50bn Worth of Investments In 10 Years Due To Stagnation, Uncertainty Over Petroleum Industry, Says President Buhari’.

According to the President, the loss was due to the uncertainty of non-passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, lack of progress and stagnation in the petroleum industry which he blamed on the lack of political will on the part of past administrations to actualise the needed transformation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The President said assent to the Petroleum Industry Bill on August 16, 2021 marked the end of decades of uncertainty and under-investment in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

He said, “We are all aware that past administrations have identified the need to further align the industry for global competitiveness, but there was a lack of political will to actualise this needed transformation.

“This lack of progress has stagnated the growth of the industry and the prosperity of our economy. In the past 10 years, Nigeria has lost an estimated $50bn worth of investments due to uncertainty created by the non-passage of the PIB.

“This administration believes that the timely passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill will help our country attract investments across the oil and gas value chain.

“In view of the value our nation and investors will derive from a stable fiscal framework for the oil and gas industry, our administration has found it necessary to work with the two chambers of the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the PIB.’’

The president noted that the signing of the bill was part of the regime’s commitment to building a competitive and resilient petroleum industry that will attract investment, improve revenue base, create jobs and support the economic diversification agenda.

Buhari okays committee to implement Petroleum Industry Act

During the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 18, Buhari inaugurated the committee to implement the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The committee, led by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, has a year to implement the act.

Buhari's govt gives final say on increasing petrol price

Meanwhile, the federal government, through Sylva had insisted that at the moment, the price of petrol per liter is N162.

According to Sylva on Tuesday, August 17, in Abuja, the government is in talks with labour unions on the need to and constitutionality of implementing full deregulation of the oil and gas sector.

Based on this, Sylva stated that until the deregulation of the sector is fixed and made to start running, the price of the product remains untouched.

His words:

“I cannot give you a timeline now. But it is not going to be too far from now because we have done quite a lot of extensive work.

“So we will keep it here at N162 within that band now for the time being but we are also in the time at the moment trying to work out to allow the deregulation to come to fruition.”

Source: Legit