Preparations are already in top gear for Nigerian political elites ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Two former presidents and their military allies are leading the discussion on how to ensure that the election goes smoothly

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and other retired senior military officers are part of the discussions

Minna - Leadership newspaper is reporting that former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and other senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials met at a meeting in Minna on Tuesday, August 17.

According to the report, PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom; former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi and Senator Ben Obi were part of the meeting.

Shortly after Obasanjo arrived in Minna for the 80th birthday celebration of Babangida, he led other dignitaries into the meeting which was held behind closed doors.

Obasanjo was said to have arrived in the hilltop mansion of the former military president at about 9 am went into the closed-door session with other dignitaries like former minister of Defence, Gen Aliyu Gusau (rtd) and General Aliyu Akilu (rtd).

A source close to the meeting who did not want his name in print hinted:

“It was not ordinary that they barred you guys (journalists) from entering the house. They know what they want to do, you media men are a distraction for them to freely discuss.

“As you can see, it was not only the media; even some close associates of IBB in Minna were not allowed inside. The birthday just afforded the big men an opportunity to talk.”

Daily Sun newspaper reports that there was a beehive of activities at the hilltop mansion of Babangida during his birthday celebrations.

The report noted that as early as 7:00 am, friends, associates, well-wishers, and family friends were trooping into the house in solidarity with the retired general.

Recall that the Buhari Media Organisation recently accused a former Nigerian leader of plotting to force President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

The pro-Buhari group made the allegation in a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja.

The group claimed that a former president whose name was not mentioned and some other conspirators are behind the plot.

