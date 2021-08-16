The Buhari-led administration has recorded a huge feat as the president finally signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday, August 16, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina in a statement Legit.ng sighted on its official Facebook page said the president assented to the bill in his determination to fulfil his constitutional duty.

President Buhari on Monday, August 16, signed the much awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021 into law.

Source: Facebook

He explained that President Buhari attended to the bill as he continues to work from home, observing the five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday, August 13,

Legit.ng gathers that the ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, August 18, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled.

Petroleum Industry Bill 2021

Adesina in the statement explained that the Petroleum Industry Act provides a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

He recalled that the Senate had passed the bill on Thursday, July 15, while the House of Representatives did the same on Friday, July 16.

This, according to him, ended a long wait since the early 2000s, noting that the development is another high for the Buhari administration.

