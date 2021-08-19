Angel's handler (her dad) has taken to social media with a lengthy note in which she addressed the continued criticism of the young lady

The handler’s note comes hours after Maria’s diary session with Biggie in which she accused Angel of being flirty with boys in the house

The post stirred mixed reactions from fans and followers who have followed the events of the past few days

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith’s social media handler (her dad) has addressed continued criticism of the young lady’s choice of outfits and actions in the house.

The post note comes shortly after Head of House (HOH) Maria made some comments about Angel during her diary session in the house.

BBNaija: Angel's handler speaks up following Maria's accusations. Photo: @theangelbsmith/@mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria had complained to Biggie about Angel flirting with the boys in the house despite knowing that there are female housemates who have expressed interest in them.

According to the HOH, the male housemates will always behave like boys but the onus is on Angel to caution her actions towards them.

However, Biggie was quick to let Maria know that if “boys can be boys, then Angel can be Angel”.

Also speaking in line with Biggie’s final words to Maria, Angel’s handler pointed out how society continues to hold women to ransom without demanding the same accountability from their male counterparts.

The note read in part:

"We live in a patriarchal society where men aren’t held accountable for their actions in the name of “men will be men” who made the rules? Because it’s a sh*tty rule, women aren’t object of blame, a woman shouldn’t be sl*t-shamed while the guy gets away with “you know how boys are”

In a different portion of the post, the handler explained that women shouldn’t have to feel cheap simply because they choose to be liberal with their bodies.

"A woman isn’t easily accessible because she chooses to be liberal with her body. It’s important we hold men accountable for their actions, as we hold women also, isn’t that what equality stands for ?To excuse the grave mistakes of the phrase “boys will be boys” has to stop," the handler wrote.

See the full post below:

Fans agree with Angel's handler

The note from Angel's handler seemed to have come at the right time as many applauded the effort.

Read comments below:

sammielord_ said:

"ANGEL WILL BE ANGEL! Gang!"

myownvirginhairline said:

idee.ituen ement from Maria really pissed me off and it speaks so low of her."

idee.ituen said:

"If boys will be boys, then Angel will be Angel - bigbrother 2021."

vicalluxity said:

"The men are always excused...Only the women take the blame...Sad stuff."

_commmie_ said:

"They should allow Angel breathe abeg... Maria just carry matter wey no be her own put for her head."

Angel gets fellow housemates emotional as she shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Angel shared a touching story with the housemates detailing her rough start in life.

During one of the tasks given to them, the housemates were made to paint a picture and tell the story of what inspired it.

Angel recounted how her mother had her when she was just 16 and persevered through it all even though it was a tough journey.

