BBNaija season 6 star, Angel, recently shared a touching story with the housemates detailing her rough start in life

During one of the tasks given to them, the housemates were made to paint a picture and tell the story of what inspired it

Angel recounted how her mother had her when she was just 16 and persevered through it all even though it was a tough journey

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, recently moved some housemates and fans on social media to tears after recounting a personal story with them.

During a task that was given to them on the show, the housemates were divided into groups and told to make a painting and also explain the story behind it.

Angel who represented her team explained how the painting was done by Saga, herself and the rest of their crew and it was called Anoti which means unbeatable.

BBNaija's Angel moves fans to tears with her touching story. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

She then narrated how her mother had her when she was just 16 years old and about to enter college. Angel said her mother was happy and felt she could handle it which was why there was a yellow at the beginning of the artwork.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, when her mother told her grandma about the pregnancy, she was told to get an abortion after being scolded about what people would say and all.

Angel said her mother then decided to go for the abortion but the pregnancy remained. However, this led to her facing so many hurdles and sl*ut shaming, constant rejection while also going to school and managing the pregnancy. This was represented by the storm on the painting.

The painting also featured thorns to represent the bleeding after the failed abortion and the rejection which she had to deal with.

However, her mother decided to keep going and this was represented on the art piece by an image of a woman pushing a boulder up a slope.

Angel explained how the colours used on the painting showed how things were good, then bad, then balanced again. According to her, her mother did not let people’s criticisms get to her and continued to persevere which is what Anoti is about.

During the presentation, Saga was seen wiping away tears while the other housemates acknowledged that it was an emotional story.

See the touching video below:

Nigerians react

After clips from the presentation went viral on social media, numerous fans of the show share their thoughts about it. A number of them were touched by her story.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Dudes_n_damzels:

"That was a heart felt story. Angel is truly and angel. A light in a seemingly dark path. I love her so much."

_Kayodeking:

"My mom literally cried for this. My mom doesn't really fancy angel because of her dressing Nd all but I'm glad she watched this today Nd I also told her about her mental health state she said herself "omoorr don't judge a book by it's cover" now my mom is a fan I'm happy."

_Royalcrownempire:

"That was intense please, that artwork should be auction."

Mercyabuh:

"That got me tearing, very emotional."

Ankara_applique_fateemuk:

"I cried watching this. May God bless all our mothers . Aameen."

Adamma84:

"Angel you made me cry , that remains me of my mom because she is a single mom. God bless every mother’s out there ."

So touching.

This is military regime: Nigerians react to Pere being Head of House

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes Head of House Pere recently had a meeting with his fellow housemates and it got Nigerians talking.

During the meeting, Pere told the others that he does not care what they think about him before he assumed his position.

The HoH also noted that his fellow housemates could disrespect him as a person but they can't disrespect the emblem on him as it signifies authority.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng