Shine Ya Eyes housemates are getting more comfortable with each other after spending over three weeks in the house

Some male and female housemates who have had eyes for each other recently shared bed spaces together and sparked reactions from viewers

Female housemates Maria, Liquorose and Saskay all allowed some of their closest male housemates into their beds

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates are still tip-toeing around love but weeks in the house seem to be weakening their guards daily.

Just recently, some of the male and female housemates who have been recognized as an ‘item’ in the house got viewers of the show talking.

Recall that sharing bed space remains a sensitive issue for the housemates as some do not want to send the wrong signals or be driven into temptation.

BBNaija housemates in 'sitationships' share bed spaces. Photo: @peregbiofficial/@liquorose/@cross_daboss

Source: Instagram

However, some of the housemates recently let their guards down as they allowed their special person to creep into their beds.

Maria and Pere who have an unstable ‘situationship’ shared a bed space outside of the HOH exclusive lounge which mandated them to be in the same space.

Saskay who has had major reservations with letting male housemates into her space shared her bed with Cross.

However, Whitemoney was quick to send Queen out of his bed.

See videos below:

Social media users react

Viewers of the show on social media couldn’t help but react to the sharing of bed spaces by the male and female housemates.

Read some of their comments below:

itz_pricelessjewel said:

"Mazi own will be diff."

_youcee_ said:

"It’s cross and saskay for me."

ndome_1 said:

"Is pere and Maria for me."

winnieromeo said:

"They should not just go n be joining beds if they will not give us content on the bed, by this time last year their mate don give us under duvet content..."

official_tuskey said:

"Maria Sha. That girl is sure playing a game. One minute, ‘I’m done with pere for good’ , the next minute, in pere’s arms again. I tire for women officially."

olasubomi_r said:

"I love cross and saskay."

