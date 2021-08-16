Popular actor, Ime Bishop posted on his Instagram page that BBNaija housemates have fakery in common

According to him, they nominate each other for possible eviction and celebrate each other when their nominees are saved

The thespian further said such behaviour is not peculiar to the Shine Ya Eye housemates alone, adding that it has always been like that

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop has slammed BBNaija’s Shine Ya Eye housemate as he accused them of fakery.

In a post on his Instagram page where he made this known, Bishop wondered why the same housemates who put their peers up for possible eviction would still be the ones to celebrate or grief with them if they are saved or eventually evicted.

Actor Ime Bishop says BBNaija's housemates are fake. Photo Credit: @okonlagos

Source: Instagram

He, therefore, said what they do is to exhibit fakeness.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react

Bishop’s statement drew reactions from BBNaija fans and viewers, who cited some scenarios on the show that confirmed what the thespian said about the housemates.

Read some comments from them below:

Realbass.og:

“It's a game, the game encourages the fakeness, if you want to get rid of the fakeness let the nomination be held in the arena, so you nominate a fellow housemate with your full chest in their presence.”

Pzeal.luxury:

“It pere going to hug saskey for me after she was saved for me.. fakeness of the highest order.”

Chiomy_mi:

“It's a game & nomination is part of it! 60million is up for grab, so u've to eliminate ur threat in the game to pave ur way for the prize! Y'all should stop watching this show with sentiments & emotion!”

Amyesomchi:

“It's happened in every season, it's a game.”

Ms.utie:

“The people they hugged also nominated people na... Most times it's nothing personal.”

Joepearl1:

“Inside life biting you n blowing you breeze at same time.”

Abasiamausanga:

“But you must choose from the options, na dey e choke. Well I don’t think the crying is completely fake about some of them it’s just that you must choose from the option given, so now it’s like witchcraft.”

Ime Bishop celebrates daughter's birthday

The actor, who's otherwise known as Okon, recently celebrated the birthday of his daughter.

In a note penned to her, Okon said the birthday celebrant, who's his first child, makes him proud as a father.

He, therefore, showered his daughter with prayers, saying the latter would surpass him in life.

Source: Legit