Billionaire businessman Prince Samuel Adedoyin is in mourning as he reportedly lost one of his children, Lola Olabayo

Lola, according to her husband, died on Tuesday night, August 17, at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos

The bereaved husband was quoted as saying the family will meet to discuss the burial arrangement

Lagos, Nigeria - Princess Lola Olabayo, the daughter of a billionaire industrialist from Kwara state, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, has died, according to a report by Daily Trust.

The newspaper reported that the deceased was the wife of Prince John Olobayo, a socialite from Kogi state.

Prince Samuel Adedoyin, billionaire industrialist from Kwara state, has reportedly lost his daughter, Princess Lola Olabayo. Photo credit: Olamide Abiola

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Olabayo's husband has confirmed her death, saying the family would meet to announce the burial.

The husband was quoted to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“She died in an hospital in Lagos on Tuesday night. The family will meet to discuss the burial arrangement. A statement will be issued after the meeting."

Daily Trust further stated that it visited the GRA home of the Olobayos on Wednesday, August 18, but the place was deserted.

Olabayo's death reportedly happened two months after Subomi, her son, took his life under controversial circumstances.

Another daughter of the billionaire named Funke reportedly died in 2018. She was a serving member of the House of Representatives until her death.

Tears as Gani Fawehinmi's first son dies at 52

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the first son of the late human rights lawyer and legal icon Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed was dead.

The 52-year-old died in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday, August 11.

Mohammed, a graduate of law degree from the University of Buckingham, England, up until his death was the head of Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers. He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

Popular billionaire businessman Bolu Akin-Olugbade dies of COVID-19

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that Bolu Akin-Olugbade, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, died from COVID-19 complications.

According to family sources, the socialite died on Wednesday, January 13, at an isolation facility in Lagos.

The deceased was born on April 2, 1956, to the family of late Babatunde Akin-Olugbade, Balogun of Owu and a wealthy businessman.

Source: Legit