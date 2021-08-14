The Fawehinmis received a very important guest at their Lagos residence on Saturday, August 14

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was with the mother of late Mohammed, Fawehinmi, Ganiyat, who recently lost her son

Osinbajo said the late lawyer devoted himself to champion the cause of the poor and underprivileged in the society

Lagos - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in Lagos on Saturday, August 14, to condole with the family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi over the death of their son, Mohammed.

Osinbajo, in his conversation with the mother of the deceased and widow of the late Chief Fawehinmi, Ganiyat, described Mohammed Fawehinmi as one who advocated the cause of the underprivileged, VON reports.

Osinbajo referred to late Mohammed as the voice of the poor

His words:

“Mohammed, as you know, was one of us. He always identified with progressive causes, identified with very progressive things, especially many of the issues that concerned his father in his lifetime.

“And he continually maintained very serious advocacy on behalf of the poor, on behalf of the less privileged.

“He used his legal career in a way that demonstrated that he was concerned about those who could not afford legal services or those who cannot speak up for themselves.”

Nigerians react as Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s son dies at 52

Meanwhile, Nigerians had taken to social media to mourn the death of Mohammed.

Mohammed who had a terrible accident that affected his spinal cord in 2003 passed on in Lagos on Wednesday, August 11.

Among those who mourned the late Mohammed were Richard Akinnola, Omoyele Sorore, Festus Keyamo, and thousands of Nigerians on social media.

In his reaction, Akinnola, a celebrated Nigerian writer, lawyer, who enjoyed a close relationship with the Fawehinmis, recalled some of the fond moments he had with the late Mohammed.

He wrote:

"Mama called you CHAIRMAN; Basirat called you “Egin Mo”; you called me “pa Richie “. Who would be calling me pa Richie again? You were strong-willed that you would be on your feet one day and l hoped it would happen."

"I was looking forward to the day you would rise from that wheelchair to see your tall, sinew frame and bouncing steps again. According to him, the dream was shattered when he got news of Mohammed's death."

