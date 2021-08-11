The family of Chief Gani Fawehinmi has lost the first child of the late legal luminary, to the cold hands of death

Mohammed Fawehinmi died after complaining of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday, August 11, at the age of 52 years

The deceased who managed the law firm left by his father was said to have breathed his last in an undisclosed hospital

The first son of the late human rights lawyer and legal icon Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed is dead, according to a report by P.M News.

Sahara Reporters also confirming the Mohammed's death noted the 52-year-old died in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday, August 11.

Mohammed, a graduate of law degree from the University of Buckingham, England up until his death was the head of Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers. He was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.

Mohammed, son of late legal icon and human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, is dead. Photo credit: @LMT767

Source: Facebook

According to Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment news of his death was confirmed by Fawehinmi's eldest daughter, Basirat.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The decesed was confined him to a wheel chair following a terrible car accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord in 2003.

Buhari's minister mourns

Keyamo on Wednesday mourned the death of Fawehinmi's son. In a Facebook post, the minister described the 52-year-old energetic and very intellectually alert.

He noted that Mohammed kept the flame of his father burning, adding that he will sorely be missed.

Nigeria's security guru dies of COVID-19

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria on Monday, August 9, lost one of its most prominent security experts, Chief Ona Ekhomu, who authored the book, Boko Haram: Security Considerations and the Rise of an Insurgency.

Ekhomu, the leader of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), died of COVID-19 in Lagos on Monday.

A native of Edo state who was born in 1955, Ekhomu was famed as the first chartered security professional in West Africa.

Buhari mourns, expresses sadness over death of former Kano governor general

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the family of Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya (Rtd).

Oneya, a former military governor of Kano state (1996 - 1998), was on Thursday, August 5, reported dead at the age of 73 years. He was also a military administrator of Benue state (August 1998 - May 1999) during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

In a condolence message shared on Facebook on Friday, August 6, by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Buhari expressed his sadness.

Source: Legit.ng News