Unknown gunmen have staged another fatal attack in the Oguta local government area of Imo state

In the early hours of Saturday, August 14, the hoodlums attacked Izombe Police Divisional headquarters

Three of the hoodlums were killed while the two policemen also lost their lives in the deadly attack

Oguta LGA, Imo state - Five persons were killed in the early hours of Saturday, August 14, when hoodlums invaded Izombe Police Divisional headquarters in the Oguta local government area of Imo state.

The Punch reported that while two policemen were shot dead, three of the gunmen also lost their lives.

Five persons were killed on Saturday, August 14, when hoodlums invaded Izombe Police Divisional headquarters in the Oguta local government area of Imo state.

Source: Facebook

The newspaper added that the attackers whose plan was to bomb the station engaged the cops in a duel battle which resulted in the loss of lives.

Legit.ng gathers that the police spokesperson for the command, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack and the casualties.

Gunmen fled to the bush

Abattam said the gunmen bowed to the superior firepower of the police and fled to into the bush.

He said three of them were, however, neutralised and some of their weapons recovered.

The police spokesman said the tactical teams are currently in pursuit of the bandits and combing the bush for their arrest.

He also called on the people of Imo state to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

DPO shot dead as suspected IPOB militants launch attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be militants of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) killed CSP Fatmann Dooiyor.

Dooiyor, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Omuma, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s hometown in Oru East local government area of Imo state, was among the operatives who tried to repel an attack by the hoodlums.

The gunmen struck on Monday, July 26, the same day the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was arraigned at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Navy says its personnel killed 6 suspected IPOB members

In another report, some men of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have lost their lives when they engaged in a gun duel with the Nigeria Navy.

According to the Navy, six members of the group were killed while trying to attack the security personnel during the sit-at-home order of August 9.

This was disclosed by the commanding officer, Naval Outpost, Onitsha, Anambra state, Adekunle Okeniyi.

