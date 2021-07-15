The Ondo police command has confirmed that some robbers raided a commercial bank in Ilara-Mokin area of the state

ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the Ondo state police spokesman, said the three persons were dead after the robbery attack

Ikoro noted that The incident happened around 3pm on Thursday in the ancient town, few minutes drive from Akure, the state capital.

Ilara-Mokin, Ondo - A report by The Nation indicates that some armed robbers stormed a new generation bank in Ilara Mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state and killed a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye, a policeman and a motorcyclist during the attack.

Legit.ng gathered that Afuye was recently employed as spokesman of Elizade University.

The report added that he was going to work when he ran into the robbery operation and was shot dead

Speaking on the incident, the Ondo state police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that three persons were dead after robbers attacked the bank.

Ikoro, who spoke after he paid an on-the-spot assessment of the scene, said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

Stray bullets hit some residents during a robbery attack

He said that three other persons who were hit by strayed bullets have been rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment.

The newspaper noted that witnesses said the robbers carted away some money from the back.

According to the report, the witnesses said the robbers gained access into the bank by destroying the bullet-proof door with dynamites.

It was gathered the Okada rider and the Elizade university staff were passing by when they rammed into the robbery operation and were shot dead.

One of the customers inside the bank when the robbers struck reportedly said they were about six and started the operation by 3 pm.

He was quoted to have said:

“I was inside the bank when they (robbers) came, immediately all of us laid down, they started shouting where is the manager! Where is the manager?

“So they later got the key of the vault and packed the money there but they were not satisfied with what they saw. They also opened the Automated Teller Machine but there was not enough money."

Leadership also reports that the incident happened around 3 pm on Thursday, July 15, in the ancient town, few minutes drive from Akure, the state capital.

The report had it that the robbers were said to have raided the unnamed commercial bank for several minutes and carted away an undisclosed amount of money and escaped unchallenged.

