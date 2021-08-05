Two commercial banks in Iree, Boripe local government area in Osun state was invaded by armed robbers

The robbers invaded the southwest town on the evening of Thursday, August 5, shooting sporadically into the air

SP Yemisi Opalola, the spokesperson for Osun police command, has confirmed the incident, adding that one person was killed

Osun state - One person was reportedly killed when robbers attacked two new generation banks in Iree in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State on Thursday.

The Nation gathered the incident happened around 3:50pm when scores of the robbers invaded the banks.

A resident Fisayo said the robbers were shooting indiscriminately to scare residents and invade the banks.

Osun police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

“We are aware and we have deployed our men to the scene,” she said.

