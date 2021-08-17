The trending topic of the Islamic group, Taliban invading Afghanistan capital has generated reations across the world

MURIC in reaction to the development stated that recent events showed that the United States was only out to protect its interest

The Islamic group berated Matthew Hassan-Kukah for running to the President Joe Biden government to help Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to the recent events in Afghanistan and US President Joe Biden’s comments.

The Islamic human rights organisation said Nigerians including the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, running to the Biden administration to help Nigeria are deceiving themselves.

MURIC has berated Nigerians running to the United State government to help the country.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola speaking to The Punch in an interview on Tuesday, August 17, explained that the events showed that the United States was only out to protect its nationalistic interest.

Prof. Akintola accused America of fleeing the country after allegedly deceiving Afghans for 20 years.

The Islamic Eschatology professor described the development as “an interesting one”, adding that is a big lesson for developing countries, particularly Nigeria.

Nigerian government helpless against insecurity, Kukah tells U.S

Recall, Kukah told the United States Congress Commission that the federal government is helpless in the face of security challenges, which it promised to address before taking power in 2015.

The priest said this during his virtual presentation on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by armed extremist groups in the north.

Kukah said the people were yet to see any tangible move towards tackling insecurity, which, according to him, has a religious undertone.

Taliban takes control of presidential palace in Afghanistan

Earlier, the Islamic group, Taliban took control of the presidential palace in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

A top Taliban official, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who heads the group’s political bureau, said the next step is to begin governing.

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office revealed that the group wants peaceful international relations. He said the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan would be made clear soon.

Naeem declared that the war in Afghanistan is over after Taliban fighters ceased the capital, Kabul.

