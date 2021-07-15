The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has indicted the Buhari-led administration over the insecurity situation in the country

Kukah said the government is helpless and shown it is not capable of handling the issues bedevilling Nigeria

The respected Bishop made the comment while addressing a human rights commission in the United States

Washington - The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has told the United States Congress Commission that the federal government is helpless in the face of security challenges, which it promised to address before taking power in 2015.

Kukah said this during his virtual presentation on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by armed extremist groups in the north.

Kukah says the Nigerian government helpless against insecurity. Photo credit: Kukah foundation

The Guardian newspaper reports that the event was organised by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission in Washington, DC, U.S.

Kukah said the people were yet to see any tangible move towards tackling insecurity, which, according to him, has a religious undertone.

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari of deliberately appointing more people of his ethnicity and faith into political offices.

He added that religious violence against Christians in Nigeria was a recurring experience of many years, but that the spate of the attacks rose steadily in the last 10 years.

According to the fiery bishop, the extremists target mainly Christian schools in the north, indoctrinate the children, and convert the girls to wives, cooks, spies, sexual slaves, etc.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has said Nigeria’s policing system had failed to tackle insecurity.

The Punch newspaper reports that he made the comment while speaking at the opening of Law Week 2021 of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Ekweremadu called for the decentralisation of the police, saying it had become expedient in the face of the rising wave of banditry and kidnapping across the country.

On his part, the chairman of Action Alliance, Adekunle Rufai, has said because insecurity is lucrative in northern Nigeria, it has remained unabated.

Rufai made the comment while addressing journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, July 12.

He called on the Nigerian government to diminish banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country, adding that the authorities have the primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of the people it is governing.

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said Nigeria needs prayers to overcome her current challenges.

Omo-Agege made the comment on Sunday, July 11 at an Anglican Church in Sapele, Delta state, even as he asked Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

The event which was held at St. John's Anglican Church, Orerokpe, Delta state, was graced by the governor of Delta state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other dignitaries.

