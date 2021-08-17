President Buhari is scheduled to meet the service chiefs on Thursday, August 19, over the security situation in the country

The service chiefs are expected to brief the president on the gains recorded in the fight against criminality

Also, it is believed that plans to bring the insecurity challenges facing the country will be formulated in the meeting

Following the insecurity facing Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, August 19, meet with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigerian troops have been winning the battle against criminals in resent time. In fact, Boko Haram members are now surrendering in droves.

President Buhari will meet with service chiefs over the insecurity situation in the country. Photo: Femi Adesina

The service chiefs will brief the president of current developments at the meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.

Nigeria will rise above its challenges - Osinbajo

In another development, Vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has spoken on Nigeria's security and socio-economic challenges.

According to Osinbajo, the country will eventually rise into the glorious light of dawn that would herald greater things for the country and its citizens, because the Spirit of God is in the land.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, indicates the vice president said this on Sunday, August 15, during a Send Forth Service for Revd. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji.

Revd. Akanji, the new president of the Nigerian Baptist Convention until recently, served as senior Pastor and Minister in Charge of the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, for 22 years.

In another report, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians continue to die in the hands of criminals, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has joined their voice to condemn the criminality.

Specifically, the association condemned the ambush and killing of commuters at Rukuba Road in Jos.

The association in a statement by its national secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma claimed that he whereabout of some of the commuters, was yet to be ascertained

Police arrest 20 suspects over killing of Muslim travellers in Jos

Legit.ng had reported that officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested a total 20 suspects in connection with the killing of no fewer than 25 travellers in Rukuba area of Plateau, Jos north local government.

