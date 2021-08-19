Ahmad Lawan has shared pointers that would enable APC to retain power during and after the 2023 general elections

According to the Senate president, APC must ensure youth representation in governance to facilitate active participation in policy matters

Lawan noted that the way to further boost the confidence of Nigerians is delivering on key promises ahead of the 2023 elections

The Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan has joined Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) youths to join in the hardwork of mobilizing young people and those in the grassroots.

He made the remark on Thursday, August 19, whilst receiving the APC National Progressives Youth Lobby group led by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the National Youth Leader of the APC at the Senate building this afternoon.

Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan has charged youths in the ruling party to join in the hardwork of mobilizing young people. Photo credit: @DrAhamdLawan1

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the Senate president encouraged APC youths to sustain the momentum in their quest for affirmative action in mainstreaming more young people in government and in politics.

Speaking during the courtesy call to the Senate President, Lawan noted that the APC and indeed Nigeria will gain a lot when there are many young people in the leadership of the APC across board and also in the governance of Nigeria.

In a similar vein today, the Senate President said his position was hinged on the fact that the youth have creative energy and number, and that they form a critical mass when it comes to political victory.

The APC in recognition of this fact has therefore paved way for the youth in the recently concluded ward congresses by set an age cap for youth leaders to be a maximum of 40 years.

The Senate President believes that this is a good move and will greatly aid the rebranding of the APC as a youth-centric party and ultimately benefit the country as more progressive and creative ideas that can transform the country will be reflected across board.

Lawan's charged is coming few days after the vice president made a similar call to the APC youth group at the Presidential Villa.

