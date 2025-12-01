Aliko Dangote-owned 650,000 barrels per day refinery has made a strong commitment to saturate the market with petrol supply

The mega refinery, in a strongly-worded letter to the NUPRC, pledged to supply 50 million litres of petrol daily in December

The facility said the daily petrol supply will average 1.5bn litres in December and subsequently increase to 1.57bn by February 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reaffirmed its commitment to supplying Nigeria’s domestic petrol needs, marking what could become one of the most decisive steps toward fuel stability in the country.

The company pledged to provide 1.5 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit every month, a daily average of 50 million litres, beginning in December 2025.

Dangote Refinery promises to saturate the market with 1.5 billion petrol supply for December. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

The output is also scheduled to increase to 1.7 billion litres monthly, around 57 million litres per day, by February 2026.

This landmark commitment was formally communicated in a letter to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, David Bird, and dated 30 November 2025.

The message signals the refinery’s readiness to become a steady anchor for fuel supply at a time when Nigerians have grappled with fluctuating product availability and high dependence on imports.

Measures for full transparency and public confidence

According to a Punch report, one of the standout elements of the refinery’s announcement is its stance on transparency. Dangote Refinery called on the NMDPRA to deploy officials to its facility from 1 December to supervise operations and verify daily production levels.

The refinery added that these figures would be made public through print and digital platforms, a move aimed at building trust and offering clear visibility into Nigeria’s fuel reserves.

In the statement, Bird emphasized the refinery’s determination to operate openly and efficiently.

The request for regulatory presence and data publication underscores a shift toward accountability in the downstream sector, one where accurate information and oversight reduce speculation and reduce fears of scarcity.

Addressing obstacles in the downstream sector

The letter also highlighted operational challenges that have hindered the refinery’s activities, with particular focus on delays in vessel clearance.

According to Dangote Refinery, the lag in handling vessels carrying crude, feedstock, and product components has imposed unnecessary costs and disrupted smooth delivery of fuel to market.

The company urged the authorities to ensure an uninterrupted flow of imports and lifting of domestic petroleum products by ships, arguing that easing these bottlenecks remains crucial to sustaining supply.

Bird reiterated the firm’s resolve in pushing the government’s fuel security goals and called for support in implementing the ‘Nigeria First’ policy.

The refinery’s appeal aligns with the government’s long-term agenda to reduce the country’s reliance on imported petrol, improve local refining capacity, and protect consumers from the volatility of global petroleum markets.

A boost for Nigeria’s national energy strategy

The announcement arrives as the downstream sector continues to face pressure from shortages, pricing inconsistencies, and heavy dependence on imports.

Dangote Refinery, the largest single-train refinery in Africa, sees its role as central to stabilising the country’s fuel landscape and fulfilling national energy goals.

If the supply plan begins as scheduled, it represents one of the strongest steps yet toward securing steady domestic fuel availability and easing the burden on both the government and consumers.

Aliko Dangote owned refinery writes FG on massive fuel supply in December. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The refinery's pledge comes at it cut petrol prices from N843 per litre to N840, leading to a scramble by marketers to match its rate.

The refinery's price adjustment comes as crude oil prices steadies briefly art $60 per barrel over the weekend.

Experts said that the price cut follows the downward fall in crude oil prices.

Dangote Refinery saves Nigeria N10bn

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senior General Manager of Corporate Communications at Dangote Industries Ltd., Sunday Esan, has revealed that the Dangote Refinery is saving Nigeria more than N10 billion each year in foreign exchange by substituting imported fuel with locally refined products.

He made this known in Lagos during the 2025 Media Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council.

The programme, themed “Unlocking Opportunities for Businesses in a Challenging Economy: The Role of the Media / Roadmaps to Energy Security in Nigeria,” provided a platform to examine how the refinery is reshaping the nation’s energy landscape.

