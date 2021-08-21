Ken Nnamani, a former senate president, has called for restructuring of the Enugu chapter of the All Progressive Congress

The politician said party members should be determined to increase the support base of the APC in the state

Nnamani stated that only competent people should be allowed to lead the Enugu chapter of the party

Enugu state - A former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, has complained about the inability of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to win elections in Enugu state.

He said he is ashamed of being in a party that does not win elections in the state.

A former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, is confident APC will perform in Enugu state with the right leadership. Photo: Senator Ken Nnamani, GCON

According to The Cable, Nnamani made the statement on Saturday, August 21, in Enugu during the sitting of the APC ward congress appeal committee.

He said:

‘’The party is growing in the state but its success depends on winning elections. People were afraid of the leadership.

“I feel ashamed of being in a party that does not win elections. That is why we want to rejig the party to bring in leaders who will not use it for business.''

PM News reported that he said that the failures of the Enugu state chapter of the APC in the past seven years had made it necessary to rejig the party.

The politician criticised party members who speak disparagingly of the APC in the media.

He also faulted some former leaders of the party in the state for purportedly swearing-in ward executive members two days after the congress.

Nnamani said the national caretaker committee of the party did not authorize any chapter to swear in anybody.

According to him, the purported swearing-in was done out of indiscipline.

