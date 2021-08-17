The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, is unhappy over the security situation in the southeast region

The politician discredited the narrative that the criminals carrying out attacks in the zone are unknown gunmen

The federal government has accused the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra of sponsoring attacks in the southeast region

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has said the culprits masking as unknown gunmen to carry out killings in the zone are residents of the southeast region.

The Cable reported that Umahi made the statement on Monday, August 16, in Abakaliki.

The governor also stated that people who are suffering the attacks from the so-called unknown gunmen are also residents of the southeast region.

He condemned the acts of violence by the hoodlums and called on the people not to support such actions.

Umahi said:

“No one can wage war in the south-east and our people especially the youths should rise and condemn such acts.

“There is nothing like unknown gunmen as those killing and the ones being killed are citizens of the zone.”

According to Premium Times, the governor also condemned the attacks on security officials posted to the southeast region.

He said security men who make sacrifices should not be subjected to such treatment.

Ebonyi governor orders sack of workers who obeyed IPOB’s sit-at-home order

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has ordered the immediate dismissal of civil servants who were absent from work on Monday, August 16 due to the sit-at-home directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He also threatened that any shop or store locked will also lose the right of occupancy of such a store.

Umahi said IPOB had already suspended the order and wondered why people were still staying at home.

Gunmen attack oil workers in Imo state

In another news, gunmen have killed some workers of Lee Engineering Company in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state.

According to The Punch, four of the workers died on the spot while others sustained varying degree of injuries.

The oil workers were on transit to their oil plant in the Assa community when the hoodlums opened fire on them.

