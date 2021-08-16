The management of the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in Zamfara has said that no fewer than 15 students of the school have been kidnapped

Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara state police public relations officer, noted that the provost of the school gave the figure on Monday, August 16

Shehu noted that the state commissioner of police, CP Ayuba Elkana, and strategic and tactical commanders have visited the school

Gusau, Zamfara - Following the abduction of some students of the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura in Zamfara state, the management of the institution has reacted.

Channels TV reports that the college’s provost told the police on Monday, August 16, that the number of the kidnapped students has been pegged at 15.

According to the provost, Legit.ng gathered that four college staff members were also abducted.

The state police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, in a statement he issued said the bandits attacked the school around midnight on Monday, August 16, in large numbers.

Shehu said

"They were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives who were alerted and responded to the scene on time.

“Unfortunately, a police Inspector and two (2) other civilian guards lost their lives while 1the bandits abducted 5 students and 4 staff.”

Vanguard also reports that he, however, noted that after extensive bush-combing of the surrounding areas, three staff members were rescued.

Shehu added that in collaboration with other security agencies, the police employ various search and rescue strategies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.

He added:

“The police operatives while on extensive bush combing at the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examine before being reunited with their families."

According to him, the state commissioner of police, CP Ayuba Elkana, was accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders to visit the college.

He said that the provost of the school while briefing the commissioner of police commended the resilience of the police operatives for standing their ground in spite of the abduction of 15 students and four staff.

