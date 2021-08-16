Gunmen have massacred some workers of Lee Engineering Company in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state

According to reports, four of the workers died on the spot while others sustained varying degree of injuries

Meanwhile, community leaders in the rea have called on the government to beef of security because non of them is safe

At least four workers of Lee Engineering Company have been confirmed dead after gunmen ambushed them on Monday morning in the Assa community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the oil workers were on transit to their oil plant in the Assa community when the hoodlums opened fire on them.

While four died on the spot, others were severely wounded with gunshots.

A village source told our correspondent that the oil plant in the community was under construction by the oil company.

The national president of Congress of Ohaji Youths, Emmanuel Ugorji, confirmed the attack to our correspondent.

He said that some community leaders and security agents, including himself, have visited the scene.

Calling on the government to beef up security in the area, the youth leader said that gunmen were terrorising the area in recent times.

The enraged youth leader said, “The first attack by this group was attacked on Oil Serve company and second was the kidnapping of the Cluster Development Board Chairman, Godswill Uzomba, whose whereabouts remained unknown since three months now and followed by burning of ZEROC equipment at Watersmith industrial park by a known criminal gang.”

The president-general of the Assa autonomous community, Bartholomew Obodo, also confirmed the attack to our correspondent.

He called on the federal government to come to the rescue of his people.

The police spokesperson in the state, Micheal Abattam, when contacted, promised to get the details and revert to our correspondent but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

