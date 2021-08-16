Government workers in Ebonyi state who stayed at home on Monday, August 16 may lose their jobs

The state governor, Engineer David Umahi, is enraged that some of the workers stayed at home after IPOB called of its sit-at-home order

The governor also threatened business owners in the state of losing their license some of them also stayed at home

Abakaliki - Ebonyi state governor, Engineer David Umahi has ordered the immediate dismissal of civil servants who were absent from work on Monday, August 16 due to the sit-at-home directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The governor also threatened that any shop or store locked will also lose the right of occupancy of such a store.

IPOB’s order was in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu who is in custody. Photo credit: Stefan Heunis/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He said IPOB had already suspended the order and wondered why people were still staying at home.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted him as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“People did not come to work on the guise of sit-at-home. In as much as those who said sit-at-home have denounced that there is no sit-at-home, that people also take refuge in that excuse.

“I have directed that any civil servant who fails to come to work, it is an automatic dismissal. Any site that is not working, the workers are dismissed and any shop or store all over Ebonyi State that closes will lose the right of occupancy of such store and I want it to go viral, I want it to be announced.”

Umahi, further noted that those advocating for sit-at-home in Igbo land are trying to cause problems in the zone, maintaining that as the leader of southeast governors, he will not allow war in the region.

Lawyer raises alarm over disruption in NECO exams

Recall that a lawyer, Prince Christopher Muo, on Tuesday, August 10 said the disruption of the National Examination Council, NECO examination in the southeast region may keep students in the zone at their homes for the next four years.

Muo made the comment while reacting to the inability of students to write their NECO mathematics paper, as a result of the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB on Monday, August 9.

He added that the failure of the students to write their examinations could be an impediment to the educational development of the children in the region.

Groups, Individuals appeal to IPOB to backdown

Earlier, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) appealed to IPOB to cease their planned sit-at-home order in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

The coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

In a statement by COSEYL President General Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday, August 3 seen by Legit.ng, the group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

Source: Legit.ng