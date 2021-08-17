Local government workers in Rivers state are aggrieved over the non-payment of their three months salaries

The workers who carried placards insisted that they are staff of Emuoha LGA as they barricaded the entrance of the secretariat

The protesters workers who staged a protest to drive home their message demanded payment of their wages

Rivers - Workers of Emuoha local government area of Rivers state on Monday, August 16, took to the streets of the town to protest over non-payment of their three months salaries.

The Punch reports that the protesters barricaded the entrance of the secretariat insisting that they are staff of the council and not ghost workers as alleged by Dr. Chidi Lloyd, the council chairman.

According to the report, the workers carried different placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Chidi Lloyd, please pay us our salaries. We are not ghost workers’, ‘Our names are in the nominal roll’, among others, demanding full payment of their salaries.

Some of the protetsres speaking to newsmen explained that they have not been paid May, June and July, adding that they have families.

