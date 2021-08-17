Breaking: Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, Is Dead

Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, has died after nine days of sickness and isolation in Nigeria's federal capital, Abuja

Mantu was a former Plateau Central Senator and deputy president of the Nigerian Senate from 2001 to 2007

He was a senator on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and also one of the notable figures in the nation’s political landscape

A former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, has died at the Diff hospital in Abuja. Mantu died at about 2am on Tuesday, August 17, after nine days of sickness and isolation according to a family source who spoke with Daily Trust.

He reportedly fell ill about nine days ago and was receiving treatment at home and he was rushed to the hospital when there was no sign of improvement.

Mantu, hails from Gindiri district in Mangu local government area of Plateau state, Leadership newspaper added.

In 2001 he was elected Deputy Senate President under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a position he held till 2007 when he did not return to the senate.

