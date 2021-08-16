The main opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost one of its federal lawmakers to death

The deceased lawmaker, Omolafe Adedayo, represented Akure North and Akure South in the House of Representatives

As at the time of publishing this report, the National Assembly had not yet made any official statement over the demise of the lawmaker

Akure, Ondo state - Emerging reports indicate that a member of the House of Representatives, Omolafe Adedayo is dead.

According to The Nation, the lawmaker representing Akure North and Akure South in the House was said to have died around 2am on Monday, August 16, at a private hospital in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

PDP members have expressed great shock about Omolafe’s death. Photo: Adedayo Omolafe Expensive

The death of the federal legislator was confirmed by Kennedy Peretei, the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state.

He said the death of the legislator was a big blow to the party.

PM News reported that Adedayo who was elected to the National Assembly in 2019 was described as a grassroots politician.

The deceased was the current vice-chairman of the House committee on poverty alleviation.

