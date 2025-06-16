A recent plane crash tragedy has brought renewed attention to a prophetic warning given by renowned Nigerian cleric, Prophet I.O. Samuel, during the crossover night service held on December 31, 2024, at Shiloh Word Chapel, Abuja.

In the service attended by thousands and broadcast online, Prophet Samuel declared, “I see more plane crashes around the nations of the world. Pray for India. Pray for India, and the country that has the same initials as them.”

Prophet I O Samuel called for prayers over plane crashes

This chilling prophecy appears to have come to pass just days ago when a major aircraft incident occurred involving IndiGo Airlines in India — a midair emergency that led to widespread panic, emergency landing, and investigations into potential technical failures. Though no lives were lost in this particular incident, aviation analysts have linked the severity of the crisis to deeper systemic issues affecting air safety in parts of Asia.

A similar concern echoed in Indonesia, another country with initials aligning with “Indian,” where a cargo plane crashed into a mountainous area earlier this month, tragically claiming all lives onboard.

Prophet I.O. Samuel, known for his controversial prophecies, shared a sober reflection on the situation via his official social media account this morning:

"We cover the airspace with the blood of Jesus Christ. May God protect His own people in Jesus' name, Amen. God shall protect you for me. Read before you travel – Psalm 91. Cover yourself with the blood of Jesus Christ. I decree: there shall be no loss. No weapon formed against me shall prosper, and every mouth that shall rise against me in judgment, God shall condemn.”

