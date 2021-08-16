The APC has said that it would not rig the 2023 general elections contrary to the claims by some political actors in the country

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was said to have accused the ruling APC of planning to rig the next poll

John James Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary of the APC’s caretaker CECPC, made this known on Monday, August 16

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be roundly defeated during the 2023 general election.

Vanguard reports that the ruling party said the PDP has already conceded defeat over its continued resort to making allegations ahead of the poll.

The APC has said that the PDP would be defeated in 2023. Credit: APC.

Legit.ng gathered that APC said it is not in the habit of rigging elections unlike the former ruling party, PDP.

The statement was made on Monday, August 16, by the national secretary of the APC’s caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja.

He said the allegations being bandied by the PDP on the procurement of E-voting machines and plans to rig the 2023 elections is a clear testimony that the PDP has already conceded election defeat long before the 2023 electioneering process”.

The statement added that in PDP’s desperate bid to remain in the public reckoning, it has recently resorted to many diversionary activities, including the recent misguided court case instituted against the national caretaker leadership of the APC.

He said:

“The PDP has now issued an irrational and baseless statement on imagined plans to rig the 2023 general elections. The PDP is clearly unsettled and afraid of the APC’s widespread popularity. Hence, the PDP’s imaginary, baseless and concocted allegations of a plan to rig the 2023 elections. The APC will not learn the PDP’s bad habits on election fraud.

“On the part of the APC, there is no need to rig any election because the electoral choice has already been made by Nigerians who continue to vote for the APC, our latest victory being the bye-election for the House of Representatives seat for the Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna state.

The APC further stressed that Nigerians would continue to reject the PDP going by its past and current antecedents.

Akpanudoedehe stated:

“PDP’s rejection is further reinforced by APC’s widely accepted and hugely successful membership registration exercise which has recorded APC membership strength at over 40 million. The gale of defections by PDP members and leaders to the APC has left the failed opposition party in a comatose state, rendering it incapable of matching the APC in a free, fair and transparent electoral contest."

