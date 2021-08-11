- Bode George doesn't seem to agress with the possibility of Bola Tinubu becoming Nigeria's president in 2023

- The PDP chieftain on Wednesday, August 11, vowed to renounce his Nigerian citizenship should Tinubu emerge as the nation's president

- George also said people drumming support for the former Lagos state governor to take over from President Buhari are in need of medical attention

Chief Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said he will renounce his Nigerian citizenship if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes president in 2023.

George who was a guest at Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, August 11, said the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) is not qualified to be president of Nigeria.

Bode George has vowed to renounce his citizenship if Bola Tinubu becomes Nigeria's president in 2023. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The PDP chieftain made the remark in response to claims credited to former minister of works Adeseye Ogunlewe who stated there’s no better candidate to lead the country in 2023 than Tinubu.

The PDP board of trustees (BoT) member went on to state that people pushing for the former Lagos state governor to emerge president are in need of a medical examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

While claiming that Tinubu has no certificate to run for the office, George accused the APC chieftain of appropriating the resources of Lagos state and using it to destabilise PDP.

Why I almost dumped PDP - Bode George makes top-level revelation

Earlier, George revealed that at a time, he was on the verge of leaving the opposition party due to its leadership tussle.

The founding chieftain of the party said principal members of the PDP, before the timely intervention of stakeholders, were taking some affairs as their private businesses.

George on Tuesday, August 10, noted that at this time, the leadership and ranks of the PDP were unstable which led him to start considering resigning.

APC chieftain reveals what will happen if APC denies Tinubu presidential ticket

Meanwhile, an APC chieftain in Oyo state, Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, has said that there would be the emergence of a third party if the ruling party denies Tinubu its presidential ticket in 2023.

Akinade-Fijabi, who was a former member of the House of Representatives, made this known on Saturday, May 15, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

The former lawmaker stated that another political party may come on board in favor of Tinubu to tackle PDP and APC so as to make the dream of Tinubu becoming Nigeria's next president a reality.

Source: Legit.ng