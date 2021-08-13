The PDP governorship candidate in the 2019 elections in Yobe, Umaru Damagum, has reacted to the suit asking the court to sack Governor Buni

Damagum said he was not responsible for the suit, saying he never asked any lawyer to institute a case against the Yobe state governor

The PDP chieftain said he suspected some aggrieved APC members or some PDP members to be behind the suit

Damaturu, Yobe state - Ambassador Umaru Damagum, the Yobe state's gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, has distanced himself from a suit seeking the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The Nation reported that Damagum said in Damaturu that he only got to know about the suit while watching the news by 8pm on Thursday, August 12.

Umaru Damagum, the Yobe state's gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections, has distanced himself from a suit seeking Governor Mai Mala Buni's removal. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP chieftain added that he has not contacted or briefed any lawyer to institute a case on his behalf on the matter in question.

Aggrieved APC members may be behind suit

Meanwhile, Damagum said he suspected some disgruntled All Progressives Congress (APC) members following the last ward congress and PDP elements may be behind the suit to unsettle Governor Buni.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“I think some members of my party the PDP were not happy with the success of the last state congress that we did in the state.

“For your information, there is a court case at the Damaturu High Court and I suspect it’s a ploy to frustrate that case.

"I also think that this may be coming from the APC members themselves looking at the gang up against Governor Buni in the part."

Damagum to investigate the source of suit

Meanwhile, the PDP chieftain explained he has asked his lawyer to investigate whoever is behind the suit and get back to him, promising to provide updates by noon.

He said:

“It’s laughable that those who instituted that case are not aware that my running mate has since decamped to APC”.

APC crisis: Party governors tell Buni to conduct national convention

In another report, APC governors have given the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) the go-ahead to conduct the party’s national convention.

The governors under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at a crucial meeting on Sunday, August 8 reviewed the party’s July 31 ward congress and directed the committee to proceed with other congresses.

This decision was contained in a communique signed by the PGF Chairman Abubakar Bagudu in Abuja.

Source: Legit Nigeria