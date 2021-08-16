Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi II, has said that he thought the government of the ex-president Jonathan would send him to jail

Sanusi, who was a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was sacked by Jonathan after exposing fraud in public service

According to him, he would not relent in saying the truth at all times irrespective of who is involved

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Muhammad Sanusi, has revealed his experience as the chief regulator of the banking industry in the country.

The Sun reports that Sanusi, who was 14th Emir of Kano, said that he was prepared to go to prison while he had a face-off with the Jonathan administration for blowing the cover on alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Former Emir Sanusi Makes Stunning Revelation, Says He Was Prepared for Jail After Leaving CBN

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that speaking in Abuja at a dinner organised in his honour by the Nigerian Platform to celebrate his 60th birthday, the fiery banker said he understands that sensitive nerves are ruptured when the truth is spoken.

He, however, noted that he would not be deterred in speaking against injustice, inequality and government failure, regardless of whose ox is gored.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sanusi described greed and fear as the twin blights stunting the growth of Nigeria, advising those in authority to wean themselves off these destructive traits so that a better Nigeria can emerge.

He said:

“When I had my problem in the Central Bank and there were all those noises, I told the president that he doesn’t need to go through all those.

“He should just tell me that he is sending so and so to prison for a particular number of years, I will drive myself, go to the prison, I will register, I will stay for that number of years, I will come out and continue doing what I am doing now.

“The reality is that two things destroyed this country. Fear and greed. And if we can all conquer those, we should be able to make this country a great one that it should be."

The former Emir added that having been imprisoned for over a year in Sokoto when he was much younger on trumped-up charges, there was nothing for him to fear again when it comes to prison life.

He told the gathering that even if he was put in jail, he would have served his term, come out from prison alive, continue to speak against evil and raise his voice for a better Nigeria.

Vanguard also reports that the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano said that he was not interested in contesting the presidency, come 2023.

The former CBN boss expressed gratitude to God, as according to him, he has been fortunate enough to realise his life ambitions.

Former Kano Emir Sanusi denies alleged plan to be president in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Sanusi reacted to reports linking him with the presidency.

It was reported that the former CBN governor dismissed the rumour that he is nursing a presidential ambition.

The economist disclosed that he has secured admission to the University of London for a PhD in Law programme to occupy his time.

Source: Legit.ng