A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been granted a ₦2 billion bail

Justice Halilu Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court granted Emefiele bail on Monday, June 16, 2025

According to Justice Yusuf, Emefiele would be remanded in custody if he fails to meet his bail conditions

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted bail at ₦2 billion to a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Halilu Yusuf granted Emefiele N2 billion bail on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The court says Emefiele would be remanded in custody if he fails to meet his bail condition. Photo credit: CBN

Emefiele was arraigned on an eight-count charge of unlawfully acquiring a housing estate comprising 753 units, allegedly stealing and taking control of billions of naira in proxy accounts among others.

As reported by Channels Television, Justice Yusuf ruled that Emefiele had been granted bail in three other criminal cases pending against him.

The judge noted that there was no evidence that Emefiele had jumped bail.

The court granted Emefiele bail on the condition that he must produce two sureties, who must own property worth ₦ 2 billion in either Asokoro, Maitama, or Wuse 2 within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Yusuf ordered Emefiele to submit his travel documents to the court and directed that he must perfect the bail by Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The judge added that Emefiele would be remanded in custody if he failed to meet the conditions.

The ruling was on the bail application moved by Emefiele’s lawyer, Matthew Burkaa, and was not objected to by the prosecuting lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo.

The prosecuting lawyer urged the court to impose additional conditions different from the ones earlier given by the other courts.

