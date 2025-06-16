Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze celebrated Father’s Day at Streams of Joy Church in Umuahia, Abia State, on Sunday, June 15

The 26-year-old won the hearts of his community after building a mansion worth over ₦400 million for his father, Reverend John Nkasiobi Chukwueze

The former Villarreal star is currently in talks to leave AC Milan after spending two seasons with the Serie A club

Samuel Chukwueze is prioritising both his physical and spiritual growth during his time in Nigeria.

Since arriving for the holiday, the AC Milan winger has avoided major cities like Lagos and Abuja, instead spending time in his hometown of Umu Chimaelu, Okoko Item, and in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The 26-year-old recently built a mansion worth over ₦400 million for his father, Reverend John Nkasiobi Chukwueze, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

At the grand opening ceremony, attended by community elders and childhood friends, Reverend Chukwueze expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying his son had brought him joy and erased years of hardship and shame.

In addition, the Super Eagles star empowered 20 youths from the community with tricycles, popularly known as Keke Napep, valued at over ₦65 million.

Chukwueze visits church on Father's Day

Samuel Chukwueze worshipped at Streams of Joy Church in Umuahia on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15.

Streams of Joy International Church is led by Pastor Jerry Eze, widely known for his popular slogan: “What God cannot do, does not exist.”

In a video shared on TikTok, the AC Milan star was seen leaving the church service with his friends, accompanied by a team of bouncers for security.

Excited church members gathered to catch a glimpse of the Super Eagles winger, who smiled warmly as he made his way to the church gate.

As the convoy of the former Villarreal player departed, fans were seen waving at his vehicle in admiration.

After the service, Chukwueze and his friends headed to an eatery for lunch before proceeding to their final destination.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze's teammates, Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, got their anointing from Nigeria rapper Odumodublvck's mother.

Kalu said Chukwueze is known for his humility

Football journalist Bethel Kalu described Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze as a humble individual who has remained connected to his roots.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Kalu noted that the AC Milan star has consistently been associated with the people of Abia State since turning professional, earning admiration from his community for his humility. He said:

"Abia is home. No matter where he goes, there is nowhere like home and the reception he will get here is different from what he can get anywhere.

"He's in a place where he is celebrated and visiting the church in Abia is also ideal."

As noted by Transfermarkt, Chukwueze has featured for the Nigerian national team 19 times since joining Milan in July 2023 and has scored two goals and two assists.

Martins sends transfer advice to Chukwueze

Legit.ng previously reported that Obafemi Martins advised Chukwueze to leave the Serie A and move to the Premier League to fully actualise his potential.

Martins, who also played in the Serie A and Premier League, believes Chukwueze’s explosiveness and dribbling ability make him suited to the English league.

Chukwueze’s career has been declining since joining Italian Serie A giants AC Milan from Spanish La Liga side Villarreal in a deal worth €20 million.

