Tensions have escalated in Zamfara after ten lawmakers elected a new Speaker, Bashir Aliyu Gummi, challenging Governor Dauda Lawal's influence

The Save Zamfara Coalition warned the governor to recognise the new assembly leadership or face legal and civil resistance

The group accused Lawal of executive tyranny and urged the resubmission of the 2025 budget for proper legislative scrutiny

A civil society group, the Save Zamfara Coalition (SZC), has issued a bold ultimatum to Governor Dauda Lawal, demanding that he recognise the new leadership of the Zamfara State House of Assembly or face strong political and legal backlash.

This development follows a recent shake-up within the assembly, where ten previously suspended lawmakers reconvened in Gusau and elected Hon. Bashir Aliyu Gummi as the new Speaker.

Lawmakers call for budget resubmission

The lawmakers, who represent various constituencies across the state, also called for the resubmission of the 2025 budget, citing concerns over the executive's alleged mismanagement and disregard for legislative autonomy.

In a statement released on Wednesday and signed by SZC President Comrade Haruna Mohammed and Secretary General Mallam Shagari Ibn Nazir, the coalition described the move by the lawmakers as a long-overdue correction to what it labelled as executive overreach and legislative complicity.

According to the coalition, the former assembly leadership had failed to represent the people’s interests, acting instead as a mere extension of the Government House.

“These lawmakers are the true defenders of democracy,” the group stated, praising their resilience in the face of alleged harassment and intimidation.

The coalition also asserted that the election of Speaker Gummi was conducted lawfully and warned that any attempt by Governor Lawal to undermine the process would be interpreted as a constitutional violation.

Group condemns Lawal's reign

The group didn't hold back in its criticism of the governor’s administration. It accused Governor Lawal of governing with “impunity” and claimed his policies had alienated public servants and failed to address key issues such as insecurity.

The coalition alleged mass dismissals of workers and attempts to manipulate the assembly through clandestine channels.

Reaffirming their demand for a fresh presentation of the 2025 budget to the newly constituted house, the SZC insisted that fiscal decisions affecting Zamfara must undergo thorough scrutiny. “It’s not about confrontation, it’s about accountability,” the statement read.

The coalition further warned that continued disregard for the new legislative leadership would trigger civil actions, including legal challenges and peaceful protests. It called on civil society, traditional institutions, and the media to stand in solidarity with the legislature to protect the integrity of democratic governance in the state.

With tensions rising, the Save Zamfara Coalition pledged to monitor the situation closely and resist any efforts that might undermine the authority of the newly elected assembly leadership.

